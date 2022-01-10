Lansing School District returns to in person learning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Monday, Jan. 10 students with the Lansing School District (LSD) will return back to the classroom for in person learning.

Students stayed at home last week as the district decided on virtual learning which began on Monday, Jan. 3 and continued throughout Friday, Jan. 7.

Officials decided to go virtual after suspecting there would be a surge in COVID-19 and omicron cases from the holidays. This shortly became an issue that districts across the country had to deal with.

Lansing parents gathered at schools across the district to pick up laptops, technology and lunches to adhere to the circumstances.

According to the Ingham County Health Departments data, individuals aged 10 through 19 currently make up for approximately 12% of the county’s COVID-19 cases.

Officials with the school district said by going virtual last week, they were able to to avoid the spike in COVID-19 cases, while also testing teachers and staff for the virus.

The school district’s goal for this method was to avoid staffing issues.

“I know this decision caused hardships on many and I am truly sorry,” Ben Shuldiner, Superintendent of Lansing Schools said in a letter to parents. “Because of the incredible work by everyone, we feel comfortable opening up school on Monday.”

Students are expected to arrive to class Monday, Jan. 10 as normal.