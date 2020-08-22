Lansing School District to distribute iPads to students starting Monday

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Students in the Lansing School District are getting ready to begin classes virtually next week, but before the school year starts, they will need the right materials.

From Monday through Thursday, the district will be handing out iPads to 4th through 12 graders at the Fieldhouse located at 2020 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

According to Facebook, the students will pick up their iPads on a schedule based on their last name. But the district said if you can’t make it on that day, you won’t be turned away.