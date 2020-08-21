Lansing School District unveils Learning Labs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– There’s help on the way for Lansing School District families looking for adult supervision as students attend classes virtually this fall.

“We’re hoping that it would alleviate some pressure some families may be feeling with having students still at home when they have other obligations,” says superintendent Sam Sinicropi.

Roughly 600 spots are up for grabs in the district’s Learning Labs. Community partners including the Lansing YMCA, The Boys and Girls Club and Impression 5 will host and staff the labs. School district staff will also be on standby for tech support.

Sinicropi says the program will be free for families.

“Students who qualify through DHS, they would be paid for through their programs,” he says. “And we have set aside a portion of our CARES funding to be able to assist in tuition for those students that need it.”

With a few hundred spots left and thousands of students in the district, the school board hopes to partner with more agencies to expand as the year moves on.

If you’d like to enroll your child in one of the Learning Labs, we’ve put a list of the locations with contact information in the Seen on 6 section of our website.