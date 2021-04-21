Lansing School District will remain remote for rest of year

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing School District will remain in remote learning for the rest of the year for all grades, superintendent Sam Sinicropi said.

The school district released the following statement:

The Lansing School District announced today that all classes will remain online through the end of the school year that concludes on June 11th 2021, and Lansing students at all grade levels will not return to any level of face-to-face instruction in school buildings this term.

“Recent reviews of COVID-19 metrics for the district and for the State of Michigan have determined the need to remain 100% remote with Screen to Screen Learning through the end of the school year,” said superintendent Sam Sinicropi. “We must do this in order to keep our staff, students, and their families safe. It is our goal to open and implement a rigorous eight-week summer program. The emphasis for our summer Student Opportunities for Academic Re-Engagement (SOAR) program will be to address learning loss due to the pandemic while also providing social emotional learning and mental health supports.”

The Lansing School District will offer two summer SOAR sessions planned to last four weeks each with session A scheduled from June 21 – July 15, and session B scheduled from July 19 through August 13, 2021.

The Lansing School District will continue providing face-to-face one-on-one services currently offered through the Department of Special Education. Learning Labs in the city will remain open and in operation.

“We know this is disappointing news for many people, but given the statistics and evidence, unfortunately the choice to remain online through the end of the school term is clear,” said Board of Education president Gabrielle Lawrence.

Additional communication and information from the district will be sent directly to Lansing families.

More information on the Safe Learning Plan is online at www.lansingschools.net

