Lansing school officials detail plans for online instruction this fall

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– School leaders held a virtual town hall on Friday morning to talk about plans for the fall.

Lansing School District Parents and staff joined the conversation on Facebook, asking how the district plans to meet the needs of their students during the first grading period. The district says they’ll need input from all members of the community as they try to make sure everyone is prepared.

Students in the district will be taught virtually with live screen-to-screen classes from August 31st to November 6th. District leaders say they made the decision based on the state’s reopening phase plan.

While the state overall is in phase 4 or “Improving,” the Lansing area is still in phase 2 which is considered “Persistent spread” of COVID-19.

Students will have graded coursework and mandatory attendance for their classes.

The district will also send out surveys to parents, teachers and staff next week asking what resources they need to help their students with online learning and if they want the option to keep their students home all year. Deputy Superintendent Delsa Chapman says this will help the district make plans for the rest of the school year.

“It takes a village,” Chapman says. “And at this time, the Lansing School District’s village needs to pull together and work together for the good of our most precious constituents which are our students.”

The district will hold a press conference today at 3. 6 News will be there via Zoom and will bring you the latest details later tonight on air and online.