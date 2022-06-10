LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Arts Council of Greater Lansing is now looking for talented artists for a public mural, that will be funded by public resources through the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL).

The mural will replace art currently on Washington Avenue on the southeast corner of the Central Substation.

The Central Substation creates a connection between downtown Lansing and REO Town, improving access to Cooley Gardens and the renovated Scott Sunken Garden.

The BWL is looking for bold, colorful, vibrant, creative and innovative images that will fascinate the community, as well as act as a welcoming for travelers in and out of REO Town.

Artist submissions will be reviewed by a panel that will include representatives of the BWL, City of Lansing, REO Town Commercial Association and the Arts Council of Greater Lansing.

The artwork can be existing or new art, including digital art and photography.

The commission budget for the mural image is $1,000.

To find artwork criteria, click here. The submission deadline is Sunday, July 31.