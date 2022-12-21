LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As 2022 comes to a close, the Lansing Police Department is looking back on this past year.

In 2021 there were 25 homicides in Lansing. Police Chief Ellerry Sosebee says this year, the numbers are moving in a positive direction.

“That trend is now back to where it should be, a lower number,” he said.

For the past few years, Lansing has seen an increase in homicides.

This year, those numbers are down.

Sosebee says a number of things have helped the decrease in numbers.

“Our average in 2021 was extremely high,” continued Sosebee. “The hard work and dedication from the get-go from our patrol officers, our detectives, our analysts all of the support staff that goes into initiating those incidents and solving those crimes and all the investigation.”

Since the beginning of 2022, Lansing has had 16 reported homicides,13 of which were gun-related.

“We’re trying to educate folks, trying to get the word out there too, if you have a gun, to make sure you lock it up and be responsible for it,” said Sosebee.

Chief Sosebee says the Lansing community has been a huge help, Crediting the violence interruption groups neighborhood watches, and community involvement as a whole.

“They’re just tired of the violence, they’re tired of the homicides, tired of losing friends and family and that has encouraged them to cooperate more with law enforcement, say something when they see something, help out the investigation because they truly are our eyes and ears out there and we need their help more than anything to solve these crimes and get these folks the justice they deserve,” Sosebee said.