LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — J.W. Sexton High School in Lansing is on ‘secure in place with restricted access.’

That is according to a spokesperson for the Lansing School District.

Police on scene are putting up tape and have a car blocking the area.

There are about three or four police cars near the back of the high school and one in the front.

A car was towed away from the area with a police car following it with its lights on. There was also damage to the back of the car.

At this time, that is all the information that we have.

As soon as we learn more we will let you know