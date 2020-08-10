Lansing student athletes protest cancellation of fall season

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A group of student athletes protested that decision outside of the Lansing School District administration building this afternoon.

The students say they understand how serious this pandemic is and how important it is to keep everyone safe. At the same time, they just want to find a way to play their fall sports this year.

“We love our sports. We want to show what we can do,” Everett High School senior Anesa Jackson says. “And since, you know, seniors, we want to play for our last time in high school. So again, I just feel like it’s too big of a step.”

They also want solidarity from other schools districts who haven’t announced plans to cancel their own fall programs.

“With all this COVID mess that’s going on, I just don’t think that it’s fair to them,” says Terrance Cooper, who came out to support the students. “They don’t have school already and then it’s like “Oh these kids get to play and we don’t. Here goes Lansing School District again.””

A spokesperson for the district says leaders understand the student’s frustration and respect their right to protest, but say the board made the right decision to keep athletes safe.

The players, however, say they’re still holding out hope.

“We just want a senior year just like you,” says Eastern High School senior Jailen Bowles. “We want to play our senior year just like you. We just want to play.”