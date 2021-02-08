Lansing to administer $27 million in emergency rental assistance grants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced in a press release that the City is expected to receive approximately $27,278,000 in federal money for emergency rental assistance.

The assistance will aid Lansing residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City will receive the funding from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSDHA) once legislative approval is granted from the Legislature and the Governor.

“I’m hopeful that the Legislature and Governor Whitmer will approve the $27 million dollar Emergency Rental Assistance Grant quickly, so that the City of Lansing can provide it to residents as soon as possible. Housing and homeless prevention is so important, especially now with the COVID-19 pandemic. I am proud that Lansing was chosen to get these dollars out to residents, and I thank MSHDA for their continued support of our community. I look forward to working with Ingham County Continuum of Care and local agencies to administer these necessary funds,” said Mayor Schor.

A resolution to accept the MSHDA Emergency Rental Assistance Grant dollars once the state has approved the dollars has been sent to the Lansing City Council and is expected to be referred to committee. Further details on how to apply for these funds will be provided as available.