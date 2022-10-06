LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The heart of Lansing is set to transform into a Block Aid Street Party Thursday night.

Lansing 5:01 is hosting the 3rd Block Aid as a way to bring the community together and support local small businesses.

The street party will kick off Thursday at 5:01 p.m. along three blocks of Washington Square.

With over 50 vendors, attendees can enjoy a fashion show, live music, food, dancing, karaoke, and more.

“Downtowns have always been the core of the community and so they are the fabric, they are what makes the community interesting. They bring the culture and the flavor, and the entertainment that we all know and love.” Josh Holliday, Director of Communications and Events at Lansing 5:01

Lansing 5:01 wanted to host this event to showcase the city and to bring attention to local businesses.

“As employers continue to navigate through between remote work situation, hybrid situation, the influx of people that are coming to downtown Lansing isn’t quite the same as it was pre pandemic.” Josh Holliday, Director of Communications and Events at Lansing 5:01

According to the non-profit, keeping professionals in Lansing is key to the economic growth of the region.