Lansing to light menorah along with State Christmas tree

Lansing mayor Andy Schor tells 6 News that more than the state Christmas tree will be illuminated tonight during Silver Bells in the City.

The city has installed a nine-foot tall menorah next to the Christmas tree. in front of the State Capitol.

Both sit on city property.

Tonight, weather permitting, when the switch is thrown to light up the Christmas tree, the menorah will also be lit.

In the video above, Lansing mayor Andy Schor explains the decision to place the menorah.

A move is underway to have a menorah placed on the grounds of the State Capitol but any action on that has to come from the Legislature.

Since the tree and now the menorah are placed on city property in front of the Capitol the decision to place the menorah is the city’s.