Lansing Township Police asking for help in identifying man

The Lansing Township Police are asking for your help in identifying a person involved in an armed robbery.

The robbery occurred at approximately 12:46 p.m. at the Advance America Cash Advance located at Dec. 26 at 3020 E. Saginaw St.

The person in the photo is described as white male, between 40-45 years old, approximately 5’05” and weighs between 170 and 200 lbs.

He was wearing khaki pants, navy blue zip-up jacket with a silver/white stripe across the chest and a navy blue Detroit Tigers hat and sunglasses.

The man entered the building and demanded money while brandishing an unknown silver object in his hand.

The man left the area on foot in a westbound direction with an undisclosed amount of money.

A K-9 track was attempted with the assistance of Michigan State University Police Department and East Lansing Police Department but was not successful in locating the person.

If you are able to identify this subject or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Lansing Township Police Department at (517)485-1700 or email Officer Aaron Lightner at lightnera@lansingtownship.org.

