LANSING TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Township Police Department is investigating a crash on Waverly and Saginaw Highway.

Police told 6 News that officers responded to reports of a crash around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday

Upon arrival, officers found that a bicycle and car had crashed into each other.

Initial investigation revealed that a woman on a bike hit a car in the crosswalk.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Two Eaton County Sheriff Deputies, one Lansing Township Fire Department unit and a Delta Township Fire Department unit were also at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.