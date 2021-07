Lansing United prepares for the second half of its game versus Muskegon Risers, on June 27, 2021. United won the match, 4-0, thanks to three second half goals.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The 2021 UWS season will be the last for the Lansing United woman’s soccer club.

Club President and CEO Jeremy Sampson released a statement on the matter Monday, saying the decision was made after careful consideration.

View his full statement below:

