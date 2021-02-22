Lansing Veterans Affairs clinic gets new, upgraded facility

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic will begin serving veterans in its new facility tomorrow — completing a project that’s been in the works for nearly three years.

“There’s a lot of excitement,” said Michell Martin, the Medical Center Director of the Battle Creek VA, the main hub in the state. “Being a new modern facility that’s really state of the art to have the opportunity to be able to grow and expand service to the veterans in this area … we have a much stronger connection and a much larger facility for veterans to get the care that they need.”

The new clinic is 31,000 square feet, which is more than five times the size of the old facility. Furthermore, the old facility was a shared space, not even solely dedicated to veterans.

“We really needed to move from our previous location because we were really cramped for space,” Martin said. “We also shared a building with another tenant, now we have this all to ourselves, so there’s much better parking and handicap accessibility now.”

This is something veterans have been pushing for for years. The last facility was built in 1997 and the landscape of the VA has changed significantly since then.

The new location will offer all of the same services as before — a focus on primary health care, mental health and healthcare for homeless veterans — but now has potential for more.

“We’re able to provide additional care to our veterans that they’ve earned and deserved,” Martin said. “We have the ability to grow into the space.”

The clinic will also feature a volunteer booth, that will frequently be manned by a veteran. The sole purpose of this station is to get veterans information about other resources at their disposal.