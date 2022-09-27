LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People in Lansing who submitted requests for absentee ballots should be getting them later this week.

Voters should expect them in their mailboxes starting Saturday. According to city officials they will be sent out on Thursday.

Volunteers were hard at work on Tuesday putting the ballots in envelopes.

According to city clerk Chris Swope, around 16,500 absentee ballots have been requested.

People who plan to vote absentee should be able to start sending them back next week.

If you have not requested one you still have time.

“For those who still want an absentee ballot, we just need a signed request and as soon as we get that, we will mail a ballot to them. There’s also the option of voting early in person, in our office, so it’s pretty similar to absentee voting. It’s just whether you’re coming in-person to our office and we would hand you the ballot right away,” Swope said.

According to the State of Michigan, 3.3 million people voted by absentee ballot in 2020, more than doubling the previous record.