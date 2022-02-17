LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Waverly Community Schools announced on Thursday they will be sticking with their masks requirement, despite a change in policy from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state’s health department is no longer ‘recommending’ mask wearing in indoor settings, including schools.

However, the MDHHS said school districts and organizations should work with local health departments to determine mask policies for school districts, public meetings and large events.

Waverly said they’ll keep their mask mandate for the time being for a number of reasons:

The transmission rate in Eaton and Ingham Counties is still a high risk (though the positivity numbers are declining)

Our Early Childhood special programming students and pre-school students are under 5 and cannot vaccinate.

Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends masking.

We still have student and staff COVID positive cases every day.

Our current mitigation measures have kept the transmission rate low in our schools.

We must continue to follow isolation and quarantine guidelines set by the CDC, as Michigan Administrative Code 325.175 directs these guidelines.

“Since March of 2020, all of the decisions regarding our school environment and COVID mitigation have erred on the side of safety. Keeping our students and staff safe is a top priority,” said Kelly Blake, superintendent of Waverly community Schools.

The school district asked parents to fill out a Google survey regarding their preference for the mask policy.

Waverly also said they would be deleting any negative or inappropriate comments on Facebook.