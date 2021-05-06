Lansing woman dies in Jackson CO. crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—- A Lansing woman has died, following a crash on Wednesday night around 9:20 p.m.

It happened on M-106 near Plum Orchard Road in Henrietta Township.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff, the 41-year-old was traveling northbound on M-106 near Plum Orchard Road when she attempted to pass another northbound vehicle in a no-passing zone. During the lane change, she struck a southbound vehicle head-on.

The woman died on the scene, the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital, where they’re expected to recover.

The crash remains under investigation, it’s unknown at this point if alcohol was a contributing factor in this traffic crash.