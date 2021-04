LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A Lansing woman is facing charges in Otsego County, accused of making a false report to police, that she was kidnapped at gunpoint, and sexually assaulted.

According to police, 19-year-old Abigail Elizabeth Arsenault told them she escaped her captor in the Elmira area several hours later.

Following an investigation, detectives say they do not believe these events actually happened.

Arsenault was released on a $10,000 PR bond, she’s due back in court May 13th.