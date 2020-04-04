Lansing woman writes songs to support local restaurants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Many restaurants are still open for carry out and delivery, but several in mid-Michigan have had to close because of the pandemic.

You might find yourself daydreaming about your favorite meals and restaurants during the stay home order. Ceci Bordayo isn’t just dreaming about–she’s singing about it too.

“My love language is food, so I literally was craving enchiladas,” Bordayo says. “And one of my favorite spots is Fiesta Charra, that’s number one, and Cantina.”

Bordayo says she’s going out of her way to order food from her favorite places, but wanted to find a fun way to encourage others to shout out their favorite places.

“I don’t know, I just came with this idea: what if I were to support local restaurants by writing like, a song to be funny?”

By using the Voisey app, she’s putting positivity on social media and highlighting other artists. Bordayo encourages Lansing business owners not to give up.

“We hope that you continue to stick around the Lansing area because local businesses, they’re Lansing. That’s what makes Lansing, is local businesses and the people.”

As for the customers at home, Bordayo wants everyone to adopt that same spirit of support.

“Whether it’s a local restaurant, your neighbor, neighborhood, I think that we’re all in this together. And the more we help each other, the more…I guess, the easier it’s gonna be to get through these next days.”