Lansing Youth Advisory Council now accepting applications

LANSING-

Are you between the ages of 14 and 21 and interested in getting involved in local government and the Lansing community?

If so, you may want to consider applying for State representative Sarah Anthony’s Youth Advisory Council.

Anthony said she is launching the YAC to provide young people with the opportunity to inform state policy and work on community projects in Lansing.

Lansing residents ages 14-21 are encouraged to apply.

If you’re interested, you can use this form here to send in an application.

The deadline to apply for the Youth Advisory Council is Jan. 29, 2020.