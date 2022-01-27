Lansing’s Be A Tourist In Your Own Town 2022 cancelled

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The annual Lansing-area Be A Tourist In Your Own Town event has cancelled its 2022 festivities, the event announced on its official Facebook.

Instead, the event encourages residents to take part in the Love Lansing Like A Local campaign and patronize local businesses and attractions.

Be A Tourist In Your Own Town is an annual event where residents can purchase a $1 passport that grants access to Impression 5 Science Center, Potter Park Zoo, the State Capitol Building, Michigan Historical museum, and other Greater Lansing attractions.

According to its website, the event garners around 15,000 participants each year.

The event was also cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.