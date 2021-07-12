Lansing’s deadly year: 17 homicides and a”sense of fear”

The Lansing Police Department responds to a shooting in the 600 Block of N. Fairview Drive. (March 6, 2021)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– As of July 12th, 17 people had been killed in Lansing, quickly approaching the 20 killed in the city in 2020 and already surpassing the 13 killed in 2019.

Of the 17 people killed, one of the cases has been ruled an accidental shooting. So far, police have identified suspects in eight of those cases, and those suspects were either arrested or were already in custody.

In three of the instances outlined below, two people were killed.

The feeling of a spike in violence was already present in May, so 6 News Reporter Tony Garcia spoke with Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and now retired Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green, about to get their thoughts about what was happing in the state’s Capitol.

“As a community, it’s totally unacceptable,” said Green. “It creates a sense of fear and instability in our communities and certainly our staff here at the Lansing Police Department, we’re taking it extremely serious.”

The Cases

January 6th, 2021:

On the 6th of January, 37-year-old Darrell Leon Gains was killed in the 3300 block of Young Avenue. Gains was stabbed following an alleged argument, he was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. Police identified a suspect quickly, and a few days later 36-year-old Troy Lee Jenks was charged with open murder.

February 13th, 2021:

On February 13th, 25-year-old Thomas Glen Collins was shot and killed in the 2700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Investigators from the Violent Crime Initiative later arrested 25-year-old Jaylin James Bowers.

Bowers was charged with the following:

Count 1: Open Murder – Homicide

Count 2: Felonious Assault

Count 3: Carrying Concealed Weapon (CCW)

Count 4: Weapons – Firearms – Possession by Felon

Count 5: Weapons – Felony Firearm

March 6th, 2021:

Less than a month later, 16-year-old Anthony Lopez was killed on March 6th, becoming the third person killed in Lansing this year. He was also the first minor who was killed in 2021.

According to police, the shooting was the case of one child shooting another child accidentally.

After hearing of the boy’s death, then Lansing Police Chief, Daryl Green said the community must do a better job at preventing violence.

“The murder of this young man is disgusting and as a community, we all must do

a better to prevent violence,” said Lansing Police Chief, Daryl Green.

March 21, 2021:

Also in March, 23-year-old LeeAnn Louise Hawkins was shot, in the 2100 block of Forest Road. She was taken to a hospital where she later died. Shortly after the shooting, police arrested 30-year-old Ashley Nicole Person who was then charged.

March 31, 2021

Derrelle Lavin Smith became the third person killed in March, and the fifth person killed in 2021. He was shot in the area of Burneway and Seaway Drives.

The investigation is still ongoing, and at this time police have no motive or additional information to release at this time. No one has been arrested.

The LPD is asking anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 483-4659, the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 483-6847 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page or Lansing PD Mobile App.

April 11th, 2021:

Police found 19-year-old Adrien Jayce Price suffering from a gunshot wound in a car in the 1100 block of Allegan Street. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Police do not believe it was a random act. No one has been charged in this case.

Anyone with information with regard to this homicide is asked to contact the Lansing Police

Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Frazier at 517-483-4659, Crime Stoppers at

517-483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook

page.

April 21, 2021:

On April 21, 60-year-old Larry Willis Fields was shot and killed in the 1100 block Climax Street shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Several days after his death, police identified and arrested 30-year-old Brandon Michael Gearhart who they believe pulled the trigger.

Gearhart was charged with:

Homicide – Open Murder

Weapons – Firearms – Possession by Felon

Weapons – Felony Firearm

May 1, 2021:

At the beginning of May, the Lansing Police Department reported 29-year-old Kelsey Cross Coon-Lennon and 39-year-old Harley Thomas Owens were found dead in a home in the 600 block of Baker Street.

An investigation remains ongoing, and at this time no arrests have been made.

“This is truly a tragedy. LPD will leverage every resource and partnership it has to hold accountable any persons involved, as a community we owe this to the victims and their families,” said then-Chief Daryl Green.

May 5, 2021:

Lansing Police arrested 27-year-old Sharnae Nicole Cook and 29-year-old Marissa Donette Gilbert for the May 5th death of 28-year-old Corey Gregory Dalton.

Dalton was found dead outside a home where crews were responding to a fire. His body was badly burned. Investigators quickly determined the case was a homicide, and the suspects were arrested two days later.

May 5, 2021:

Also on May 5th, the Lansing Police Department announced that 40-year-old Cory Dean Coddingham of Lansing was charged with open murder, in relation to the death of 33-year-old Melissa Nicole Murray of Mason.

Murray was reported missing by her family on February 28th, her body was found almost a month later on March 24th in Isabella County.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s teamed up with Lansing police when looking for Murray after their investigation led them to a home in the 1000 block of Mahlon Street. That then led them to work with Michigan state police.

During the investigation Coddingham became a suspect in the death, he was then located in police custody on an unrelated charge.

May 16, 2021:

On Sunday, May 16th, 22-year-old Kian Maliak Miller Jr, and 23-year-old Timothy Isador Minor III both were shot and died after they were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

It happened in the 4200 Block of Burchfield Avenue.

At this time no arrests have been made in the case.

June 13th, 2021:

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Jue 13th, police responded to gunfire at Rotary Park in Lansing. In total four teens were shot, 19-year-old Damon L. Johnson and 16-year-old Marshawn M. Beard both died from their injuries.

Police continue to investigate the shooting, but so far they have not reported any arrests in the case.

June 16th, 2021:

Jemaris Jarmel Leek Jr. was killed on June 16th in the 2900 block of East Jolly Road on June 16th, police say he was shot multiple times.

The Ingham County Prosecutor arraigned 17-year-old Jaydin Devon Wilder for the shooting after he was arrested by the Lansing Police Department. It’s not clear if there was a motive or if the two knew one another.

July 5, 2021:

On July 5th, 19-year-old Cashad Jerry Pops was shot shortly before 4 a.m. in the area of Martin L. King and St. Joseph Highway after two cars began shooting at one another. Police found the car Pops was in after it crashed in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. BLVD. and Ottawa Street. Pops was in the driver’s seat and had a gunshot wound to the head.

Pops died from his injuries a few days later.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600 or Detective Mike Looney at 517-483-6869.

