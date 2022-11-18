LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After eight months of preparation, Silver Bells in the City is back for its 38th year.

“We have several partners and vendors working to pull this off,” said Mindy Biladeau, vice president of sales and service for Lansing Entertainment and Public Facilities Authority.

The holiday tradition will kick off at 5 p.m. with the electric light parade at 6 p.m.

The city is decking the halls from head to toe, with 50,000 lights on the rooftops of over 130 buildings, over 200 red bows, 3,300 feet of garland, and over 8,000 LED lights on trees.

Marching bands, carriages, and over 70 floats with a plethora of lights will help ring in the holiday cheer.

“The minimum is 5,000, I think one the largest amounts of lights on a float is 22,000, so we are definitely going to light up the night,” Biladeau said.

Several vendors will flood the streets of downtown that have become a staple that community members looks forward to.

“The Silver Bells Villiage is on the 100 block of E. Allegan St., so you can get food trucks, tons of refreshments from cotton candy, almonds, cinnamon almonds, popcorn, fudge, you name it, it’s over there and they are vendors from throughout the state of Michigan,” Biladeau said.

This year, the city is selling hand-crafted Silver Bells ornaments.

“They are beautiful, each one is unique, each one is handcrafted, they are only $27,” Biladeau said.

The city is also bringing back fireworks that will be lit over the Capitol for the first time since the pandemic, and alongside of that, the night will include a massive drone holiday light show.

“Last year in 2021, we introduced a drone light show and we are upping the ante this year to 200 drones and flying at 100 feet higher, so its going to be a great show, its going to be spectacular, you’re not going to want to miss it,” Biladeau said.

To top off the festivities will be the lighting of the state’s official Christmas tree in front of the Capitol.

The free annual tradition was all made possible due to 65 sponsors and around 300 volunteers.

The city hopes it can bring joy to all this season.