Large indoor venues can reopen this Friday

This Friday, indoor venues, like movie theaters and bowling alley’s will be allowed to reopen back up to the public.

Per Governor Whitmer’s order, for every 1,000 square feet in a building — 20 people will allowed inside with a maximum of 500 at larger Michigan venues.

This involves indoor theaters, performance venues, ice rinks, arcades, bingo halls, bowling centers, indoor climbing facilities, and trampoline parks

In addition to the increased indoor capacity, outdoor gathering sizes will also be increased capping out at 1,000 people.