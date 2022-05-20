GAYLORD, Mich. (WLNS) – A ‘large and extremely dangerous tornado’ touched down in the area of Gaylord, Michigan on Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed.

The tornado was spotted near M-32 and Murner Rd, just west of downtown Gaylord.

At 3:46 NWS Gaylord issued a rare ‘Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Warning.’

NWS Gaylord also confirmed that heavy damage is being reported alongside egg-sized hail, which is roughly two-inches.

A damage survey team will likely be sent out this afternoon.