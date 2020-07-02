Largest COVID-19 case increase in Michigan since May 19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, state health officials are reporting the highest amount of COVID-19 cases in the state since May 19 when 600 new cases were reported.

That’s due in part to the amount of testing. Yesterday, July 1, the most amount of tests were administered (25,547) since May 13 when 26,038 tests were administered.

Today there are 543 new COVID-19 cases and an additional 14 deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state total to 64,675 cases and 5,966 deaths.

Most recently, an East Lansing establishment popularly frequented by Michigan State University students has been found to have at least 152 COVID-19 cases traced to the restaurant. Of the 152 cases, 128 are primary cases and 24 are secondary, meaning 24 of the people who contracted COVID-19 did not visit Harper’s, but interacted with someone who did visit the restaurant.

While all bars whose profits from alcohol are greater than 70% ceased indoor services yesterday at 11 p.m., beaches in Ingham County will re-open for the summer season — but swimming is at your own risk.

Ingham County Park officials announced today the public beaches at Lake Lansing Park-South, Burchfield Park, and Hawk Island are open for summer beginning this weekend, July 4 without lifeguards.

The United States reported more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday – a record high for a single day, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Many states are struggling to contain the spread of the pandemic, blamed in part on Americans not wearing masks or following social distancing rules.

Confirmed cases in California have increased nearly 50% over the past two weeks, and COVID-19 hospitalizations have gone up 43%. Newsom said California had nearly 5,900 new cases and 110 more deaths in just 24 hours.

Infections have also been surging in states including Arizona, Texas and Florida, which recorded more than 6,500 new cases. Counties in South Florida were closing beaches to fend off large July Fourth crowds that could further spread the virus.

As cases rise in states nationwide, new infections in some eastern states, including New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Jersey, are slowing down significantly. New Jersey is going ahead Thursday with allowing its famous Atlantic City casinos to reopen.