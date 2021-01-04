Last day to apply for small business relief grant in Meridian Township

Meridian Township, Mich. (WLNS) – The deadline to apply for Meridian Township’s second round of the Small Business Relief Grant Program is coming up.

The deadline is scheduled to close at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Small business owners are encouraged to apply before the deadline. Business eligibility, frequently asked questions and the application are available on the Township website at www.meridian.mi.us/SmallBusinessReliefGrant.

The application period of the grant program began on December 21, 2020. Grants are anticipated to be awarded on January 8, 2021, with funds distributed by January 15, 2021. A review committee will be responsible for grant application review and scoring. The committee will then recommend the top finalists for the Meridian EDC’s final approval.

The Meridian Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and Township Boardhave allocated $500,000 for approximately 70 businesses to receive up to $7,000 in funding each. The quantity and the amount of these awards will be determined on a case-by-case basis by the review of a Meridian EDC subcommittee. The grant program funding comes exclusively from the Meridian Redevelopment fund, which should be reimbursed by CARES Act dollars designated to Meridian Township. The first round of grants from the Townships Small Business Relief Grant Program was distributed in June 2020. A total of 42 grant awardees received $4,000 each.

At a Special Meeting on Friday, December 18th, the Meridian Township Board unanimously approved the Meridian EDC to provide economic support to the Township’s small business community with a second round of grants through the Small Business Relief Grant Program. This program was developed in May 2020 to assist local small businesses affected by COVID-19.

“Meridian Township was recently ranked the Best Place to Live in Michigan. We’ve earned our prominence through vibrant neighborhoods, unparalleled school districts and a thriving business community. We hope our recent announcement of a $500,000 local grant relief program will assist our business community during these unprecedented times,” stated Ron Styka, Meridian Township Supervisor.



“With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, we are all on edge and our business owners are struggling. It is imperative that we take action to help our businesses make adaptations, so they can remain open. We all thought the pandemic would be over sooner, now it’s December and we are still seeing the impacts. We can stay vigilant by helping our business ecosystem stay healthy,” said Amber Clark, Meridian Township’s Neighborhoods & Economic Development Director.