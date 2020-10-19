Today’s the last day to register to vote online or by mail in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today is the last day for eligible Michigan residents to register to vote online and by mail.

If you wish to register by mail, your registration application must be postmarked by today, October 19th for it to be eligible.

For those wishing to register online, you can do so at michigan.gov/vote by the end of the night.

If you are not able to register to vote today, you’ve still got time.

You may still register in person at your local city or township clerk’s office through election day.

All you need to do so is bring a document verifying your residency. If you should choose to register in person, you can also apply for and return an absent voter ballot at the clerk’s office.

If already have an absentee ballot and decide you want to vote in person on election day- you will need to bring that absentee ballot to the polls, where you will surrender it and be given a new ballot.