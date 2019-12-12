LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The last full moon of the decade is happening tonight.
The Cold Moon or Long Nights Moon will occur on December 12th at exactly 12:12 AM, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.
While the moon appears full for several nights in a row to the human eye, it is actually only 100% illuminated for a split second in time. That time tonight happens to be at 12:12 AM eastern standard time on December 12th.
The first full moon of the new decade will occur on January 10th and is referred to as the Wolf Moon.
There are 13 full moons in 2020 meaning one month has two full moons. In 2020, this extra full moon, known as a Blue Moon, occurs on October 31st, the night of Halloween.
Last full moon of the decade at 12:12 A.M. on December 12th
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The last full moon of the decade is happening tonight.