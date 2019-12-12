Last full moon of the decade at 12:12 A.M. on December 12th

The next time you grab a quick meal at McDonald's, you might want to check out the new product on the menu.

It's a new and easy way to donate to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. For decades, they have provided a place for families to stay that is close to the care they need.

In Mid-Michigan the house serves between 100 and 200 families a year.

Which, is all made possible by donation.

Now, people can start donating another way to continue to help families right here in our backyard.

"Its an extension of the donation boxes which most people are familiar with..that they drop their extra change in there." said Carolyn Hurst, Executive Director for Ronald McDonald House Lansing.

Carolyn says over the years donation boxes have declined and this new program called "Round Up for RMHC" will help solve this problem.

"On McDonalds kiosk at the counter and the drive thru. You can be asked to round up and your donation from your food bill will be rounded up to the nearest whole dollar. That will come to the houses." Hurst added

In test restaurants, they raised $2.2 million through Round Up for RMHC.

All that money goes right back to the house.

"We take care of everything that the parents or family members might need and everything they would have at home we have here. We just try to keep them as comfortable as possible, so they can be as integrated in their child's medical treatment as possible." said Carolyn Hurst.

The man behind all the magic also made a stop here in Mid-Michigan

"Its bigger than yourself, its bigger than me."

Ronald McDonald says every bit of donation helps.

"Sometimes it's 20 cents, its 60 cents the idea of just that little bit. It's going to help the house continue to give that free care to the families so they don't have to worry about it."

"Were just really grateful to be able to provide that for them." said Hurst.