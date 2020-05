LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirm 47,552 coronavirus cases and 4,584 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan.

That is an increase of 414 cases and 33 deaths from yesterday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number just before 3:00 p.m. today. Sunday, the department confirmed 47,138 cases and 4,551 deaths.