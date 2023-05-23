CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Law enforcement officials are against a bill sponsors claim will cut crime rates by allowing inmates to complete job training programs that would reduce time spent in prison.

Under current Michigan law, before an inmate can be released, they must complete their minimum sentence.

At a House hearing Tuesday, supporters of the “productivity credit program” want inmates to leave early if they complete job training and education programs.

“These are common sense, proven anti-crime bills,” said survivor and activist Priscilla Bordayo.

Each month a prisoner stays in either a program recommended by the Michigan Department of Corrections, an educational or vocational program, would get their sentence reduced by 20 days.

“Productivity credits are proven incentives for incarcerated people to participate in rehabilitation programs, like jobs and education training,” Bordayo continued. “These rehab programs have been proven to reduce recidivism so that people are less likely to re-offend and improve safety.”

But various law enforcement entities argue that crime victims need certainty in sentencing in order to heal.

“For many of the victims where somebody does get sentenced, they are going to serve for sure a number of years.”

For the victim, Bordayo said, that can be a good thing.

“They [victims] don’t have to worry about that person,” she said.

State Rep. Graham Filler also opposes the bills, arguing that dangerous criminals, including arsonists, would be eligible to reduce their time behind bars under this plan.

“Some of these crimes included domestic violence, arson, attempted murder, you can cut into your sentence and get out early,” Filler said.

Proponents of the legislation contend that victims will be notified if an inmate’s sentence is reduced.

Survivor Elle Travis argued that the current system needs improvements to prevent repeat offenses from occurring. She said that she will feel safer if the bill passes.

“These barriers make it much more likely that they will return to a life of crime,” Travis explained. “These incentives work. They turn lives around. They keep people out of trouble.”

It’s unclear if there will be enough votes to cause legislative change to the prison release timeline.