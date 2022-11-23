LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The news of criminal charges against MSU football players is drawing the eyes of legal experts.

One Cooley Law School professor broke down the charges and what this means for the road ahead.

SEE MORE: 7 MSU football players charged after U-M tunnel incident

Law professor Mark Dotson said the charges of felonious assault and aggravated assault come with hefty penalties.

He said the reality of those penalties could change as the case moves through the court.

When it comes to how long it took for the filing to be completed, Dotson said the Washtenaw County Prosecutor would have closely reviewed what changes had a strong likelihood to stand up in court.

He says there is a chance penalties could be lessened and that some offenses could even be dismissed.

Dotson said it’s typical for attorneys to make use of what’s called the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act to dismiss similar charges for young offenders.

“If they are ever to be asked if they have ever been charged with a crime or convicted of a crime they could legitimately say no. They can legitimately say no I’ve never been charged with a crime under this act. But because of the publicity of this and given the fact that their names are already out there, they won’t get as much value of an act as layperson like you and I would,” said Dotson.

Dotson said he doesn’t expect to see the university or any team staff being pulled into further criminal or civil litigation.