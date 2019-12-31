Law Firm asks Gov. Whitmer to remove forensic testing from the control of the State Police

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Nichols Law Firm is asking Governor Gretchen Whitmer to remove the Forensic Science Laboratory from the Department of State Police.

In a letter, Criminal Defense Attorney Mike Nichols highlighted scientific error and inconsistencies which have gone unreported at the Michigan State Police Forensic Science Laboratory.

Defense Attorney Mike Nichols signs a letter addressed to Governor Gretchen Whitmer asking her to remove Forensic Science Laboratory from the Dept. of State Police

In November of 2018, Nichols’s client Patrick Reynolds crashed his car into a pole coming home from a bar in Lansing. His case went to trial — where a lab analyst testified that Reynolds’s blood alcohol was 0.176, which is considered “super drunk.”

“[The analyst] said I’m 100% certain in my results. I never make a mistake as a lab analyst,” Nichols said.

Nichols asked for a copy of the lab data. He learned Reynold’s blood was tested a total of 4 times, but the data was only reported once so he asked the lab analyst why.

“[The analyst] testified that the quality controls that are in place the lab were not satisfied so they discarded the data,” Nichols said.

Nichols says when blood is tested there can be what’s know as carryover, where previous samples can impact the results of a later sample.

“There is an email where [the analyst] announces ‘hey we got to take blood alcohol testing down for a while until we figure this out’,” Nichols said.

Based on the emails, Nichols said for around two weeks the lab stopped testing blood citing problems with the instruments and never told anyone about the issues. Because of the lack of transparency, the judge granted Reynolds another trial and he received a much lower charge.

“It is scary to think about how many people entered a plea because of this, because of what happened at the lab without knowing the full story,” Nichols said.

He adds that it also speaks to an even bigger issue.

“We’re still struggling with transparency. It’s only gonna get worse because they’re getting more and more and more blood marijuana cases so let’s fix it,” Nichols said.

By removing the forensic lab from the control of MSP, Nichols believes it will remove a conflict of interest.

“Convictions should not be the responsibility of the lab’s staff and their profession and the criminal justice system deserves the kind of independence I am asking for,” Nichols wrote.

6 News reached out to MSP, but due to the holiday, no one was available for comment.