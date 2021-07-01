Lawmaker wants to ban the state-backed research from hurting dogs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing lawmaker wants to make sure people who work for Michigan are playing nicely with man’s best friend.

Democratic State Senator Paul Wojno introduced a bill on Wednesday that would create requirements for how dogs are treated by public bodies as well as their employees or contractors.

It would ban them from any kind of research or training activity on a dog that causes more than momentary pain or distress. Normal medical procedures, like giving injections or spaying and neutering the animals, would still be allowed.

Violations of the ban could result in fines of between $1,000 and $5,000 per dog for each day the violation continues.

Michigan would not be the first state to pass such a prohibition. Virginia enacted a ban on painful research for dogs and cats as recently as 2018.