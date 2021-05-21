Lawmaker wants to end Michigan’s ban on unmarried couples living together

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Technically, it is against the law for an unmarried couple to live together in Michigan. One state lawmaker wants to change that.

That ban was passed with Public Act 328 all the way back in 1931. With regard to unmarried couples, it says:

“Any man or woman, not being married to each other, who lewdly and lasciviously associates and cohabits together… is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than 1 year, or a fine of not more than $1,000.00. No prosecution shall be commenced under this section after 1 year from the time of committing the offense.”

According to the Kreis Enderle law offices, it has been called “the silliest law” in Michigan. The ban is rarely enforced, and multiple attempts to repeal it have failed.

It also bans “open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior” by any person, married or unmarried, which carries the same penalty.

While this law is 90 years old, it is not purely a product of the 1930s. It was amended as recently as 2002 when its language was updated and the fine was doubled. It used to be $500.

Democratic State Representative David LaGrand from Grand Rapids has introduced a bill to amend that law. It would keep the ban on public acts of “lewdness,” but it would remove the prohibition on cohabitation for unmarried couples.

Click here to read the bill. It has been referred to the State House Committee on Judiciary.