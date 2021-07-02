Lawmaker wants to repeal COVID-19 protections for employees

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new bill would repeal state protections for employees who call in sick because they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Right now, with some exceptions, it is illegal for an employer in Michigan to fire or discipline an employee who stays home with any of the major symptoms of COVID-19.

Those protections got bipartisan support in the state legislature, including unanimous support in the State Senate, before being signed into law back in October. The goal is to make sure workers can stay home if they are infected with COVID-19 and avoid spreading the virus.

A bill introduced by State Rep. Andrew Fink on Thursday would repeal that law. It has no cosponsors.

Click here to read the existing law, or click here to read the new bill to repeal it. The repeal has been referred to the State House Committee on Government Operations.