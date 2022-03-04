LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “[He] reached for his phone on the floor, became airborne and slammed into a tree the car flipped against the tree and crushed his skull against the window well, broke his neck in three places,” said Maureen Howell.

Howell says it’s a been long journey. At one point in the last nearly two decades of caring for her son, his health insurance company refused to pay for his acute rehab.

It was at that time that his no-fault insurance plan was a saving grace. But now, changes to Michigan’s auto no-fault law have cut insurance payments nearly in half to providers who care for car crash survivors like Maureen’s son, Sam.

Howell hopes these new bills will make up for what many lost and feels lawmakers are moving in the right direction.

“I want equitable fees for providers and family, and I want unlimited family care hours,” she said. “The awareness of our legislatures is much greater now as time has gone on.”

State Senate Democrat Stephanie Chang says the time for change is now.

“We can’t further delay because we know that there are just too many people whose lives truly their lives depend on us getting this right,” said Michigan Brain Injury Provider Council President Tom Judd.

Judd says this has taken too long and it’s time for leaders to make up their minds.

“Let democracy work, let our elected officials make a decision whether they want to pick a side between the profit of insurance companies or whether they wanna pick a side of people who are suffering and in need,” he said.