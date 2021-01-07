Lawmakers call for Pres. Trump to be removed from office

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., speaks during an event for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Mich., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Senator Gary Peters today called on President Trump to be removed from office following his incitement of violent protests at the nation’s Capital Wednesday.

In a statement to the press, Senator Peters wrote:

“The President violated his oath of office and incited a violent attack on our Capitol and democracy. He poses a clear and present danger to the American people and our national security. He should immediately be removed from office. I stand with many others – including the National Association of Manufacturers – in supporting the Vice President and Cabinet invoking the 25th amendment.”

Other lawmakers on Capitol Hill today discussed invoking the 25th Amendment, which enables the legislature to remove President Trump from office.

A number of prominent politicians including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Senator Bernie Sanders are among those advocating for Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment.