Lawmakers consider tax credit for people who get COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers in Lansing have introduced a bill that would give people a state tax credit this year for getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A group of eight Democrats, including Lansing’s State Rep. Sarah Anthony, introduced House Bill 5031 on Wednesday. It was referred to the State House Committee on Tax Policy.

Under the bill, taxpayers could claim a $100 tax credit for themselves and all qualified dependents who get the vaccine. The credit would max out at $400 per household, and would only apply to your 2021 state income tax.

Taxpayers who claim the credit may be required to submit a vaccination card to prove they got the vaccine.