Lawmakers effort protection for domestic violence survivors

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — State lawmakers announced a new set of bills that protects survivors of domestic violence.

Since 1981, October has been known as domestic violence awareness month and some leaders here in Michigan said domestic violence has become an epidemic.

To counter, Senator Sylvia Santana, Representatives Tenisha Yancey and Kara Hope held a press conference Wednesday morning along with other members of the Michigan’s Progressive Women’s Caucus to introduce new legislation.

“We need to make sure we’re protecting survivors, that we’re giving them an opportunity to leave those situations and in order to do that they need to have the proper supports in place to make sure they can access services at the state level,” said Senator Santana.