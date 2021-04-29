LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan lawmakers focus on safety in the workplace as we move forward with lifting COVID-19 restrictions. House democrats introduce a 14 bill package protecting the rights of employees, making sure they are covered if they contract COVID-19.

Some of the bills in this package will waive the one-week waiting requirement if you get COVID-19.

House Rep. Terry Sabo from Muskegon says this ensures that a worker is not penalized for getting the virus.

Another bill introduced by Rep. Samantha Steckloff will give employees the right to refuse work after calling the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration if a safety issue is brought to the attention of the employer and the employer still requires them to work.

Rep. Laurie Pohutsky’s bill would create an infection disease presumption. If an employee contracts COVID-19 it will be assumed that it is because they were doing their job.

Democrats say they have not received much support from the other side of the aisle but they still plan to move forward with the bills.