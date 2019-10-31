Lawmakers introduce bills to allow all residents path to Michigan ID or driver’s license

Sens. Stephanie Chang and Winnie Brinks, and Reps. Alex Garza and Rachel Hood, alongside a broad-based coalition of organizations for reform, have introduced legislation that would allow all Michigan residents, including undocumented immigrants, workers, and the elderly, the ability to get a verified Michigan ID or driver’s license.

It’s called “Drive SAFE (Safety, Access, Freedom, and the Economy) and the bills would apply to Michigan residents who meet the definition of having established residence in the state, including those people who can’t prove they’re legal resident status.

“I am proud that such a broad-based coalition has come together to support driver’s licenses for those who cannot prove their legal residence. It is time to update Michigan’s laws to enhance safety on the road, grow our agricultural economy, and protect human dignity,” Sen. Chang said.

Senate Bill 631 and House Bill 5192, introduced by Sen. Chang and Rep. Garza, respectively, would require the Secretary of State — after developing rules in cooperation with law enforcement, immigrants’ rights groups and other interested parties — to issue a driver’s license to applicants who satisfy all other requirements for a license.

Senate Bill 632 and House Bill 5193, introduced by Sen. Brinks and Rep. Hood, respectively, would do the same for the issuance of a state identification card.

It’s estimated there are 130,000 undocumented immigrants in Michigan, accounting for roughly 20% of the immigrant population, according to the American Immigration Council. Under these bills, undocumented residents would be able to contribute even more to Michigan’s agriculture, manufacturing and automobile sectors.

Labor unions were quick to voice support for the bill packages.

In a joint statement, the American Federation of Teachers Michigan, Michigan Education Association, Michigan Nurses Association, Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters, Service Employees Health Care Michigan, Service Employees Local 1 and UNITE HERE Local 24 all supported the effort, saying having access to a drivers’ license is important for people struggling to work.