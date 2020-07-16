Lawmakers near a budget deal that saves jobs

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Breaking news and  good news for Michigan state government employees tonight as negotiators are very close to finalizing a plan to slice $490 million out of state programs without laying off any state workers.  

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick is telling us the governor’s office and key Republican leaders are only $30 million away from eliminating this year’s budget deficit and they could finalize that tonight.

Every state department will take a hit but one source confides, “it could have been worse.”

