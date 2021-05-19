Lawmakers push for business education in high schools

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants Michigan schools to put more emphasis on business-focused education.

They have introduced House Bill 4074, which would encourage public schools and private academies to include instruction on free enterprise and entrepreneurship in their high school social studies curriculum.

The current problem, as described by the State House Education Committee, is that higher education is being increasingly emphasized for Michigan high school students. According to the committee’s report, “some feel that other skills, such as hard work, taking initiative, and creative problem solving, are being emphasized and rewarded less.”

While the bill only encourages schools to take up this kind of programming, it also lays out requirements for it. The instruction must be project-based and may cover topics like business vocabulary, famous entrepreneurs, business basics, and creating a business plan.

Supporters say the program would expose students to more career options, as well as recognize and promote non-traditional talents that are less applicable in a school setting.

According to the Education Committee, opponents were mostly concerned with the proposed method of teaching, as well as fitting this extra instruction into a curriculum that is already compressed. They say other subjects would have to be removed to integrate the proposed business instruction.

Click here to read the text of House Bill 4074, or click here to read the committee’s analysis of it. The bill passed the committee with no recommended changes earlier this month.