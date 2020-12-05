Lawmakers push to bring Hollywood back to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan could be getting more lights, camera and action in the state. Rep. Robert Wittenberg introduced two new bills making it easier for filmmakers to shoot movies, tv programs and commercials.

He isn’t the only one hoping to bring Hollywood back to Michigan.

Brian Kelly, Chairman of the Michigan Film Industry Association, supports these efforts encouraging filmmakers to bring their productions here. Kelly said it’s long over due.

“It could not come at a better time. This is desperately needed,” Kelly said.

The bill proposes:

a 25% tax credit on money spent in Michigan

an additional 5% tax credit for including a “Filmed in Michigan” logo

a 30% tax credit for hiring Michiganders

Kelly said nothing dumps money into a state like a film production. He doesn’t want to get ahead of himself but Kelly is feeling positive about the bills passing.

“Very optimistic. I’ve never been more optimistic of anything in my life,” Kelly said.

The bills have a long way to go before landing on Gov. Whitmer’s desk, and only a little over two weeks to do it. But they have gained legislative support from Senator Adam Hollier from the Detroit area.

Sen. Hollier said this is the perfect time to pass these bills, because more people are at home watching their television during this pandemic.

“Everybody’s waiting for their show to come back. They’re waiting for content and states that are able to do a better job producing this kind of content are really gonna be leaders in the way we turn around and move this state forward,” Sen. Hollier said.

The senator said these bills will also help the industries who’ve been hit the hardest during this pandemic.

“We talk about the service industry, so your restaurants, your caterers. You know those kind of people… they still need business. And bringing a movie in for a week or two weeks is still going to provide them with the type of income that some of the traditional markets weren’t and haven’t,” Sen. Hollier said.

Sen. Hollier said the bills likely won’t pass this session, so he’ll reintroduce them next year.