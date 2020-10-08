Lawmakers react to individuals plotting to attack capitol, kidnap Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Thirteen individuals were charged today after plotting to attack the capitol, target law enforcement officers and kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.

In response, lawmakers are calling out the actions of the individuals who plotted against Whitmer and government officials.

Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield condemned the violent plot.

Violence has no place in politics. Ever. It’s never a solution to disagreements. The people who targeted @GovWhitmer and police officers are un-American. Justice should be swift and severe. It’s time to send a message that violence will not be tolerated. — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) October 8, 2020

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor cracked down on threats to government leaders.

.@GovWhitmer and her family are in my thoughts as they have had to endure a group plotting and planning violent acts against them. We can absolutely disagree on how to govern, but threats to leaders and their families are not acceptable and all involved deserve to be prosecuted. — Andy Schor (@andyschor) October 8, 2020

House Democratic Caucus Chair and state representative Sarah Anthony commented on weapons being allowed in the state capitol.

And yet, we still allow guns in the State Capitol building… https://t.co/K1JHhsKRfN — Sarah Anthony (@SarahAnthony517) October 8, 2020

Senator Mike Shirkey denounced the militia members’ actions and called for them to be prosecuted to the “fullest extent of the law.”

A threat against our Governor is a threat against us all. We condemn those who plotted against her and our government. They are not patriots. There is no honor in their actions. They are criminals and traitors, and they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Sen. Mike Shirkey (@SenMikeShirkey) October 8, 2020

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) said the plot is an act of terrorism and said we all have a responsibility to stop threats like these.

“I am deeply disturbed to hear of the plot, conducted in part in my own district, to kidnap our Governor and commit violence against law enforcement. If true, they are cowards and criminals and should be treated accordingly. Make no mistake: This is about as far from their proclaimed patriotism as one can get. This is terrorism.



And, importantly, it shows that extreme rhetoric and stoking tensions have a very specific cost. Elected leaders in Michigan and Washington alike have encouraged and tolerated threats of violence and hate against those with whom they disagree. They have purposely stoked it in a misguided attempt to appease their alleged base. These same leaders should not now feign surprise that some extremists have turned such rhetoric into action. Leadership climate is set at the top, starting with the Oval Office, and leaders have a moral responsibility to set the example for how we disagree without enabling hate and violence. Not just when something like today’s events happen, but every day. Even if they somehow think it imperils their next re-election.



“I believe there is still a right and wrong. This plot is wrong. And it’s incumbent on all of us to stand up to oppose this behavior, and these growing threats.”

Eighth congressional candidate, Paul Junge called out the violence and thanked the people who worked on the investigation.

Thanks to the hard work of our law enforcement, a plot to kidnap or harm Governor Whitmer was disrupted. Violence is wrong and those involved in this plot do a disservice to the American people. — Paul Junge (@VotePaulJunge) October 8, 2020

U.S. House candidate, MI-13 Rashida Tlaib addressed violence against women in politics.

You weren’t overreacting.



Violence towards women in politics is on the rise in our country. Dangerous rhetoric from the White House to normalizing this type of violence, we need to be cautious. https://t.co/KUdM0emtYp — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 8, 2020

I wonder where they got their motivation from. https://t.co/Sqw8k80SNY pic.twitter.com/mhdSMElz5F — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 8, 2020

House Democratic Leader Christine Greig called on reforms to Michigan law, which currently permits guns in the capitol building.