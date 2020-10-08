Lawmakers react to individuals plotting to attack capitol, kidnap Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Thirteen individuals were charged today after plotting to attack the capitol, target law enforcement officers and kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.

In response, lawmakers are calling out the actions of the individuals who plotted against Whitmer and government officials.

Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield condemned the violent plot.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor cracked down on threats to government leaders.

House Democratic Caucus Chair and state representative Sarah Anthony commented on weapons being allowed in the state capitol.

Senator Mike Shirkey denounced the militia members’ actions and called for them to be prosecuted to the “fullest extent of the law.”

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) said the plot is an act of terrorism and said we all have a responsibility to stop threats like these.

“I am deeply disturbed to hear of the plot, conducted in part in my own district, to kidnap our Governor and commit violence against law enforcement. If true, they are cowards and criminals and should be treated accordingly. Make no mistake: This is about as far from their proclaimed patriotism as one can get. This is terrorism. 

And, importantly, it shows that extreme rhetoric and stoking tensions have a very specific cost. Elected leaders in Michigan and Washington alike have encouraged and tolerated threats of violence and hate against those with whom they disagree. They have purposely stoked it in a misguided attempt to appease their alleged base. These same leaders should not now feign surprise that some extremists have turned such rhetoric into action. Leadership climate is set at the top, starting with the Oval Office, and leaders have a moral responsibility to set the example for how we disagree without enabling hate and violence. Not just when something like today’s events happen, but every day. Even if they somehow think it imperils their next re-election.

“I believe there is still a right and wrong. This plot is wrong. And it’s incumbent on all of us to stand up to oppose this behavior, and these growing threats.”

Eighth congressional candidate, Paul Junge called out the violence and thanked the people who worked on the investigation.

U.S. House candidate, MI-13 Rashida Tlaib addressed violence against women in politics.

House Democratic Leader Christine Greig called on reforms to Michigan law, which currently permits guns in the capitol building.

“The threat of political violence endangers public officials, the general public and the democratic legitimacy of our state government. Details of a plot reveled today by state and federal law enforcement are both shocking and gravely concerning.

“In addition to prosecuting these conspirators, we must make our collective condemnation of political violence unequivocal. Leaders of both political parties must denounce these right-wing militias and be clear that they will find no quarter in Michigan. To flirt with their ideology for political gain is to invite violence.

“It is also abundantly clear, now more than ever before, that immediate action must be taken to prohibit firearms from the State Capitol building. There is no excuse for the ongoing inaction or failure to act as a very really threat exists to the safety of Members, staff, the public and our state government.”

