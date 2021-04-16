Lawmakers seek to ban conversion therapy for minors

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two bills in Lansing would ban conversion therapy for minors in Michigan.

Conversion therapy is the practice of trying to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Bans on conversion therapy have been proposed or passed in several states and some other countries.

One bill seeking to ban the practice was introduced in the State House on Thursday with support from 50 Democratic lawmakers. Another bill was introduced in the State Senate by fourteen Democrats and one Republican, State Sen. Wayne Schmidt.

The language of the two bills is identical. If passed, they would ban mental health professionals from engaging in conversion therapy with a minor. Those who do would face disciplinary action and licensing sanctions for unprofessional conduct.

The process and penalties for that kind of violation are outlined in state’s Public Health Code.

Click here to read the State Senate bill, which was referred to the Committee on Health Policy and Human Services. Click here to read the State House bill, which has been referred to the Committee on Families, Children, and Seniors.