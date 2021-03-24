Lawmakers seek to ban employee vaccine and mask requirements

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A bill in Lansing would make it illegal for employers or unions to require workers to get specific vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

The bill would also ban employers from requiring unvaccinated workers to wear face masks or inform anyone that they are not vaccinated, including by wearing any kind of mark indicating their vaccination status.

House Bill 4471 was introduced by 16 Republicans and one Democrat earlier this month as the “Informed Consent in the Workplace Act.” It was referred to the State House Committee on Workforce, Trades, and Talent on Tuesday.

In addition to the COVID-19 vaccine, the bill would prevent employers from requiring their employees to get a flu shot or a DTP vaccine, which inoculates against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis.

Employers could not refuse to hire or recruit someone because they had not been vaccinated. Employees could not be asked to waive their rights under this act as a condition of employment or to join a union.

If an employer chooses to offer vaccinations to employees, under this bill they would be required to give their employees written information explaining that they are allowed to refuse the vaccine. The employer would not be allowed to ask why the employee did not want the shot.

